The Rift Tour is the next big in-game event for ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has announced Fortnite‘s next big event, The Rift Tour, an in-game musical experience coming next month.

Starting from August 6 through to August 8, players will be able to play Fortnite for “an experience like no other, filled with magical new realities and a record-breaking superstar”.

“Fortnite is a place for the imagination and the impossible,” said Phil Rampulla, Head of Brand at Epic Games. “With Rift Tour, we’re bringing a musical journey to a life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends.

“We can’t wait to reveal our chart-topping headliner, and can’t wait for fans around the world to celebrate with us.”

Before the event begins, players can now jump into the game to take part in the first wave of ‘Rift Tour Quests’ and unlock brand new rewards.

Additionally, a new Rift Tour tab has been added to the Fornite game menu and is filled with all the showtimes over the event’s three days.

Epic Games has also teased there is more to come with the Rift Tour event and will let players know soon.

Epic Games recently celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community with a Rainbow Royale event. The event saw the addition of Pride-themed items such as weapons skins, sprays, and emotes that were obtained by players.

