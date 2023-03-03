‘The Simpsons: Hit And Run’ lead designer “would love” a remake

The Simpsons: Hit & Run lead game designer Joe McGinn has said that he wants to see a remake of the 2003 classic, joining a growing list of the game’s developers who are calling for its return.

Speaking to GamesRadar, McGinn shared that although he doesn’t know how likely it is, he “would love” to see a new revival of the cult classic driving game based on the animated Springfield family.

While fans of the game have made their own Hit And Run remake using Unreal Engine 5, developer Radical Entertainment has never revisited its version of Springfield in an official capacity.

Advertisement

However, McGinn isn’t the only one of Hit And Run‘s creators hoping for a remake. Back in 2021, The Simpsons co-showrunner Matt Selman admitted that a Hit And Run remake would be a “complicated corporate octopus,” but said he would “love” for it to happen.

Prior to that, producer Vlad Ceraldi said it would be “wonderful” to update the game for modern audiences.

As for Hit And Run‘s enduring legacy, McGinn told GamesRadar that he remains “proud” of what Radical Entertainment created.

“I am very surprised and pleased that people still love the game,” shared McGinn. “I gave a talk to some high school kids about my computer science career the other day, and I was amazed that some of them had played Hit & Run. They weren’t even born when it came out!”

McGinn added that Radical Entertainment pitched the game to its publisher as “GTA for kids”, and took inspiration from the original Driver game and Super Mario 64.

Advertisement

Radical Entertainment is one of the studios that Xbox is currently trying to purchase as part of its £50billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

However, the proposed buyout has met resistance by watchdogs in the US, UK and Europe. Last week, Microsoft president Brad Smith argued it was unrealistic for Microsoft to make concessions by selling off parts of Activision Blizzard.

Meanwhile, earlier this year it was announced that The Simpsons will be renewed by Fox for a record-setting 35th and 36th seasons alongside new instalments of Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.