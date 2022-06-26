‘The Simpsons: Hit & Run’ fan remake turning it into an open-world game

An open-world version of The Simpsons: Hit & Run is currently being built by an incredibly dedicated fan.

Developed by Reuben “Reubs” Ward, the project is a labour of love that will sadly never be available for public download, although there’s still a video to watch from earlier this week that shows how the title is being made.

Ward previously remade The Simpsons: Hit & Run in Unreal Engine 5 in just one week, but now their goals have expanded, as they’re making an interconnected version of the entire game. You can check out Ward’s development video below.

The project aims to completely revamp the 2003 game, and include an open-world, online multiplayer, better vehicle physics and improved graphics.

Ward defines open-world as having each individual map from The Simpsons: Hit & Run loaded into the game at one time, with players able to seamlessly move between them.

The remake will also completely change the missions, in-game dialogue and cutscenes via a narrative tool developed by Ward himself. Those interested in the tool can find out more about it here.

Ward’s video is also the first in a number of development logs for this open-world remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run, which walks players through the creation process and highlights the challenges that need to be overcome along the way.

Back in August of last year it appeared that the licensed source code for The Simpsons: Hit & Run was shared online. Other documents surrounding the game’s development and marketing also seemed to have surfaced as well.

Showrunner on The Simpsons Matt Selman previously stated that they’d love to see a remake of the game, but added that “it’s a complicated corporate octopus to try to make that happen.”

You can support Ward on their Patreon here, or join the Discord at this link as well.

