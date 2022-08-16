‘The Simpsons: Hit & Run’ mod turns the game into ‘Futurama’

2003 classic The Simpsons: Hit & Run has been reimagined as the cartoon series Futurama using a mod.

The “Futurama: Hit & Run” demo, which was created by Slurm Team, now has a short teaser trailer and is set to release to the public during late August to early September (via Dexerto).

As the forum explains, the demo is a “total conversion mod for The Simpsons: Hit & Run” which aims to replicate the gameplay of Hit & Run in Futurama‘s world. The recreation features 3D models build from the ground up like “it was an intended expansion pack for the game.”

From watching the short teaser trailer, it’s clear that the animations, driving mechanics and character models look really well done and make the mod seem like a genuine third-person Futurama adventure game.

Some characters such as Homer, Marge and Bart Simpson have been replaced by Leela, Bender and Phillip J. Fry, while the city of Springfield, along with its environment set pieces, vehicles and non-playable characters (NPCs) have been changed to look like they’re from the world of Futurama.

Slurm Team is currently looking for additional developers for the project as ‘Will’ has stepped down as the Project Lead temporarily, and ‘jay_mate’ will be taking over. The team requires more 3D modellers and artists, as well as people who can create textures and other content for the mod.

The mod is also looking for more animators, voice actors and someone with good knowledge of the cartoon series and ripping assets from the PS2. For more information, you can head over to the forum to see how to get involved.

