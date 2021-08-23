‘The Simpsons: Hit & Run’ source code reportedly leaks online

It appears that the licensed source code for The Simpsons: Hit & Run might have leaked online.

As spotted by GBATemp, a folder for the classic 2003 title was posted to 4chan which contained the source code as well as documents pertaining to the game’s development and marketing from Radical Entertainment.

The screenshot supplied show a variety of documents in the folder with some showing multiple saves as well as an application file. The image also shows the game running on a Windows PC.

Advertisement

Now that the source code has been discovered online, the leaks could lead to some fan-made recreations of The Simpsons: Hit & Run. Just last week (August 15) a YouTuber was able to remake the game’s first level using Unreal Engine 5, upscaling the graphics to 4K while adding ray tracing compatible with RTX.

However, the same Hit & Run remake demo was swiftly taken down due to copyright issues meaning any fan intending to recreate the game using the source code will be unable to avoid running into the same issue.

The Simpsons: Hit & Run originally launched in 2003 across PlayStation 2, Xbox and GameCube, going on to surpass more than three million copies sold.

In July, the current co-showrunner of The Simpsons Matt Selman said that he would love to see a remastered version of the classic The Simpsons: Hit & Run game, however, he noted that it would be “complicated” to say the least.

Meanwhile, Epic Games has finally added Morty to Fortnite, the second half of the iconic Rick and Morty animated duo.