‘The Sims 4’ celebrates Hispanic Heritage month with free in-game update

In honour of Hispanic Heritage month in the US, The Sims 4 has released a free in-game update that includes new food, build items and more inspired by Latin American culture.

The update, which is already live, was announced earlier this week through a blog post on the official EA website. The company said that the patch was developed alongside SOMOS EA, its Hispanic/Latinx employee resource group, to ensure there was proper representation of the various cultures featured in the latest update. It also teamed up with popular Mexican tattoo artist Mister Cartoon, who’s also worked on FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21, to design new clothes and tattoos options in Create-A-Sim.

Other additions include new outdoor decor like pottery, painting and arbour, and objects such as a chiminea (grill). Simmers can now also learn to prepare Latin American dishes like grilled plantains, churrasco, pinchos, choripan, chimis, chimichurri skewers, elotes and more.

Advertisement

See the full list of items available here.

In-game food, CAS, & build items that are inspired by Latin America! A free update is coming to TS4 basegame tomorrow! #HispanicHeritageMonth ¡Nuevo contenido inspirado por varias regiones de Latinoamérica! Todo en una actualización gratuita para Los Sims 4 para mañana! pic.twitter.com/KrVM2PIikk — The Sims (@TheSims) October 5, 2020

The new update also includes improvements to existing skin tones and two new base game hairstyles. According to a blog post, the developers have tweaked “blotchy artifacts and ashy appearance of darker skin tones”.

“We have uncompressed those textures by default. That work, along with the option to uncompress Sim textures will result in better visuals for your Sims in-game,” they said.

In an earlier note from EA, these changes have been implemented following feedback from the community to expand representation in the game. A further expansion of skin tone variety and more hairstyle options are expected in a later update.

“In December, we’ll be rolling out at least a hundred new skin tone swatches in cool, neutral, and warm tones with a particular emphasis on darker skin tones,” EA wrote in a statement. “We’ve heard your feedback on makeup as well. To truly complement the expanded library of skin tones launching in December, we’ll also be adding new sliders for makeup in Create-A-Sim mode.”

Advertisement

In September, The Sims 4 received a Star Wars-themed DLC called Journey To Batuu. Prior to that, EA launched a new community voted stuff pack, Nifty Knitting, which followed 2018’s Laundry Day.