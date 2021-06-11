New ‘The Sims 4’ expansion pack ‘Cottage Living’ launches in July

Publisher Electronic Arts (EA) and developer Maxis have revealed a brand-new The Sims 4 expansion pack called Cottage Living.

The previously rumoured expansion is set to launch on July 22 for PC and Mac (via Origin and Steam), as well as consoles like PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It’s the latest expansion for The Sims 4 following 2020’s Snowy Escape and Eco Lifestyle.

The accompanying trailer for Cottage Living gives players a taste of what’s to come, including a new village called Henford-on-Bagley, the ability to farm and animals such as llamas, chickens and cows.

“The Sims 4 offers players a variety of activities and locations that expand their Sims’ experience, and Cottage Living will offer them an abundance of new ways to embrace village life,” said Antonio Romeo, producer of The Sims 4: Cottage Living, said in a statement.

“This pack enables Sims to live their garden-to-table lifestyle, and we look forward to players living out their fantasies of building a charming cottage in the new world, Henford-on-Bagley,” he added.

Earlier this year, EA unveiled a new Stuff Pack for The Sims 4 called the Paranormal Stuff Pack. The DLC, which was released in January, featured the return of fan favourite NPC Bonehilda, who first appeared in the original Sims expansion pack Makin’ Magic.

