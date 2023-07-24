‘The Sims 4’ Horse Ranch add-on has Wet Leg singing in Simlish

Electronic Arts recently released a Horse Ranch add-on for The Sims 4, and as well as the new content for the game, players can listen to a Simlish cover of Wet Leg‘s song ‘Angelica’.

The expansion pack introduces horses, mini goats and mini sheep to the game, as well as offering new rustic country and ranch inspired aesthetics. Traditionally, each new expansion pack adds a selection of Simlish cover songs from a variety of artists, and Wet Leg contributed a cover of ‘Angelica’ for Simmers to listen along to.

Simlish is the fictional language that the Sims speak and fans have always found it an intriguing part of any new Sims pack to see which real world artists will be included in the popular life simulation series.

The remainder of the new songs for Horse Ranch comprise Cyn’s ‘Where Do All The Diamonds Go?’, Water From Your Eyes‘ ‘Barley’, Breland’s ‘Natural’, The Scarlett Opera’s ‘I’ve Been Waiting For You’, Sean Oliu’s ‘Queen of Hearts’, Lovejoy‘s ‘Call Me What You Like’, Orville Peck‘s ‘Any Turn’, Old Dominion’s ‘Memory Lane’, Hailey Whitters’ ‘Everything She Ain’t’ and Elle King‘s ‘Tulsa’.

In an interview with NME, Eli Smart said that the playfulness of The Sims lent itself well to his song ‘See Through’, which was added in the Growing Together pack. “I was thinking in the Simlish language for a little while after recording it, very surreal thing,” he said.

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch was developed with sensitivity reader and diversity editor Stacey Parshall Jensen to ensure that the content is representative of Native American culture. Moreover, The Sims team pledged a financial donation to the Sacred Healing Circle charity that “identifies and supports culturally and spiritually aligned solutions to aid Native individuals, families, and communities”.

