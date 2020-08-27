‘The Sims 4’ is getting a ‘Star Wars’ themed expansion pack

The Sims 4 is set to get another expansion pack added to its roster, as Star Wars: Journey to Batuu is coming very soon, Electronic Arts (EA) has announced.

Players can expect to dive into the latest expansion on September 9 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. In the latest add-on, players will be able to live out their Star Wars fantasies on a new planet that is heavily based off the Galaxy’s Edge land at Disneyland Resort.

All the classic nostalgic Star Wars elements will be brought into the new expansion with locations such as the Millennium Falcon and Oga’s Cantina. Series famous characters will return such as Rey and Kylo Ren, forcing players to choose which faction to side with once landing on Batuu.

Sims will embark on missions for either the Resistance or First Order and gain reputation, unlock new artefacts, cosmetics and create a unique lightsaber. Arriving back on earth, players can use the items found to use in their main game.

The reveal trailer provides a glimpse of all the new interactions players can make and furnishings they can decorate their dream homes with. Check it out below:

“We’re such big Star Wars fans, and set out to create an authentic and immersive Star Wars experience for players that also embodies the self-expression and deep storytelling possibilities with The Sims,” executive producer Lyndsay Pearson said in a press release.

Vice president of Lucasfilm Games, Douglas Reilly, also spoke about the collaboration and how The Sims 4 will fully utilise the Star Wars license in the upcoming expansion.

“We loved the idea of giving players the opportunity to tell their own Star Wars story, and The Sims’ open-ended form of storytelling and self-expression is the perfect platform to do so,” Reilly explained. “Our fans are always looking for new ways to immerse themselves into the Star Wars galaxy, and we hope The Sims will provide that in an unexpectedly new and exciting way, where they’ll influence the world of Batuu and find their destiny in the galaxy as they see fit.”

EA recently pleased the community as the long-awaited Nifty Knitting pack released, allowing players to knit an assortment of cosmetic items for their characters and adding an array of new furnishings.