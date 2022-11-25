NewsGaming News

‘The Sims 4’ makes “critical updates” to profanity filter following pro-Nazi uploads

“We are aware of wholly unacceptable content that has been uploaded to the gallery”

By Ali Shutler
The Sims 4. Credit: EA

EA has implemented “critical updates” to The Sims 4‘s profanity filter after a series of pro-Nazi and anti-Semitic content was uploaded to the gallery.

In an update launched earlier this week, EA has confirmed that its team has “reviewed and made critical updates to the profanity filter.”

According to the patch notes, “we are aware of and have seen some select instances of wholly unacceptable content that has been uploaded to The Sims 4 Gallery,” with the latest update set to “help prevent this from happening again in the future.”

“We are grateful for the community’s vigilance in helping us identify these inappropriate uploads so we can maintain a safe, creative environment for our players,” continued EA. “We will continue to do our part by quickly taking down objectionable content that surfaces, identifying and removing repeat offenders and regularly reviewing the profanity filter in case any updates need to be made,” the post continued.

EA finished by encouraging players to continue to use the ‘Flag This’ button on the gallery to “report any offensive uploads or comments.”

While EA doesn’t go into details about what “unacceptable content” inspired the updated profanity filter, several players have taken to social media in recent weeks to flag anti-sematic or pro-Nazi content and called on the studio to take action.

In recent weeks, Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue on Saturday Night Live has been accused of “popularising” anti-Semitism, several anti-fascist groups spoke out after anti-Semitic groups hung a “Kanye is right about the Jews” banner over a freeway while hate speech has reportedly increased on Twitter following Elon Musk‘s takeover.

Last month, The Sims 4 became free-to-play and EA officially confirmed that The Sims 5 is in development but won’t release for “a couple” of years.

