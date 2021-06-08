‘The Sims 4’ might be getting a new countryside expansion pack

Electronic Arts is teasing a brand new expansion pack for The Sims 4, inspired and themed around the English countryside.

As reported by GamesRadar, popular Sims 4 influencers and content creators are receiving postcards from a fictitious Sims town called Henford-on-Bagley.

Lilsimsie, one of the most well-known influencers in The Sims community, posted an image of her postcard to Twitter with the caption “heard from an old friend today xx”.

A closer look at the postcard reveals artwork from the supposed expansion pack and a note on the back that mentions a “countryside” and signed by “A & A Crumplebottom” confirming the return of the iconic Sims 2 family.

According to the postcard, a new expansion pack trailer will debut on June 10 at 8 AM PT (4 PM GMT) and can be watched on the official Sims YouTube channel.

heard from an old friend today xx pic.twitter.com/7EQqsUnduY — Kayla (@lilsimsie) June 7, 2021

Many Sims players and fans are wondering online whether this expansion pass will finally introduce farming to the game, a frequently requested gameplay addition.

Snowy Escape was that last expansion pack that was added to the game released in October last year and was inspired by a Japanese residential and holiday location. It featured a new location called Mt. Komorebi, extreme snow sports including snowboarding and skiing as well as onsen bathhouses and a mountain temple.

Most recently, The Sims 4 received a new game pack called Dream Home Decorator which allows players to take up the career of an interior decorator and renovate other Sims’ homes.

Last year, EA announced that The Sims 5 is currently in development from developer Maxis. The sequel is expected to include multiplayer components with EA CEO Andrew Wilson also hinted at a new Sims franchise.

