‘The Sims 4’ releases cosy trailer for new ‘Nifty Knitting’ stuff pack

Electronic Arts has announced the Nifty Knitting stuff pack, the long-awaited community voted DLC for The Sims 4, with a cosy new trailer.

The new stuff pack lets Simmers unleash their creativity by knitting their own clothes, toys, home decor and more by simply acquiring their own Yarn Basket. It also adds two new radio stations, Focus and Metal, as well as four new rocking chair designs.

Elsewhere, the pack includes new hairstyles and a Reminiscence interaction for Elder Sims. Check out the trailer for the Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack below.

The Nifty Knitting stuff pack also introduces a new online crafting marketplace to the Sims world called Plopsy, which allows Simmers to buy or sell their handcrafted goods. Players will have to pay a small Simoleon fee to list their items on the site, but can earn extra cash if they manage to snag a good offer.

The Sims 4: Nifty Knitting is the second community voted stuff pack, following 2018’s Laundry Day. The newest Sims pack will be released on July 28 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation4. More details about the stuff pack here.

Last week, EA announced a new reality competition show inspired by The Sims. Titled The Sims Spark’d, the series challenges participants to build the most creative stories, characters and worlds in The Sims 4. The winning team will earn USD$100,000 in cash and prizes, and the title of “world’s most creative storyteller”.

The Sims Spark’d premieres July 17 on the cable channel TBS, and will be hosted by former American Idol contestant Rayvon Owen.