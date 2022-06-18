‘The Sims 4”s new expansion features a number of ‘Final Fantasy 14’ references

The latest The Sims 4 expansion pack seems to feature some Final Fantasy 14 references.

As reported by PCGamesN, players of The Sims 4‘s Werewolves expansion have spotted a couple references to Square Enix‘s MMO (massively multiplayer online game) in some of the new items’ text descriptions.

First, there’s the ‘Racked Teak-a Greatshelves’ which is quite obviously pointing to Final Fantasy 14‘s Rak’tika Greatwood location from the Shadowbringers, and home to the Viera race. The official Sims 4 Twitter account even joined in on the fun and tweeted, “LA-HEE!” – a nod to the location’s main theme song.

That wasn't the only one, by the way pic.twitter.com/zkmYVlbq36 — SimGuruNov-AWOOO (@SimGuruNova) June 15, 2022

The text also references the “Warriors of Write” as opposed to the MMO’s Warriors of Light, as well as the mention of the expansion’s main theme song ‘Who Brings Shadow’.

“These shelves come in a variety of colors for any preferred glamour – one brings shadow, one brings light, some are even two-tones,” the text reads. “Having one of these in your home will have you RIDING HOOOOOOME as soon as possible just to see it again.”

The mention of “riding home” is a funny nod to the theme song’s centrepiece in the iconic chorus. Molly, aka SimGuruNova, a producer on Sims 4, said that they wrote the item description soon after finishing Shadowbringers. “Can you blame me? FFXIV has forever taken over my brain.”

There’s also the ‘Seventh Confectioner’s Calamity Firewood Rack’ which is named after the Seventh Umbral Calamity event that occurs prior to Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn. The text for this item also features a quote from the game, specifically from Endwalker‘s Venat but with a slight twist. “No longer shall we fly as carefree confections. No… henceforth, we shall walk.”

In other news, Square Enix has announced that it will be sharing new Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.2 details next month. This means players will finally get to learn more about the game’s new Island Sanctuary system which was announced last year.