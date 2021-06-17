The Steam Summer Sale has received a start date for this month

Recent leaks show that the Steam Summer Sale will be starting at 6 pm BTS on June 24 and will run until July 8.

Steam Database has revealed that Valve contacted select partners with an email announcement including details on the Steam Summer Sale 2021.

Valve sent out an email to partners announcing the @Steam Summer Sale 2021 dates, confidentially of course. Since the partners already leaked it, the sale will run from June 24th until July 8th. ⏰ https://t.co/FINTCW7BV2 — Steam Database (@SteamDB) April 27, 2021

The email states that the Steam Summer Sale 2021 will begin at 6 pm (BTS) on Thursday, June 24 and will run until 6 pm on July 8. While these dates aren’t technically official, the start of each year’s Steam Summer Sale has typically been correctly leaked for the last few years.

The Steam Summer Sale is a popular two-week event that runs every year and usually sees significant discounts on a variety of games. The vast majority of games available on Steam receive at least some form of discount, so it’s a good opportunity for gamers to pick up their must-haves at a reduced price.

The Summer Sale usually involves some sort of theme that allows Steam users to unlock various cosmetic items or collectable trading cards they can use for their profile, as well.

The start date comes just two days after the end of Steam Next Fest, “a multi-day celebration of upcoming games” that is currently underway.

The ongoing Steam Next Fest currently has over 700 free demos available to try, including a demo for the upcoming exploration game Sable.

During E3, it was confirmed that many upcoming titles – such as Elden Ring, Starmancer and Battlefield 2042 – will be launching on Steam.

In other news, the creator of ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s is retiring after PAC donations over the last few years has attracted criticism.