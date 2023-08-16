‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ dev says it won’t suffer same fate as ‘Friday The 13th’

Gun Interactive has assured fans of multiplayer horror The Texas Chain Saw Massacre that it won’t suffer the same fate as Friday The 13th: The Game.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will launch on August 18 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and the reviews of the game are already predominantly positive. In spite of the anticipation for another licensed asymmetrical game from the Kentucky developer, questions were prompted over the longevity of this particular project.

“The situation surrounding Friday The 13th was inherently more complicated than it is with Texas,” explained Ronnie Hobbs, creative director, in an interview with PCGamesN.

“With Texas, we are dealing directly with Kim Henkel, the sole owner of the IP. We’ve been working closely with him during the entire process not only from a creative standpoint, but also a legal one. We have been as diligent as possible during this entire experience to ensure things go smoothly,” he confirmed.

In 2018, a lawsuit from Friday The 13th co-creator Victor Miller levied against the film’s director and producer Sean Cunningham meant that Gun Interactive was barred from adding any new content to the game while the legal battle was waged.

Ultimately, owing to the outcome of the licensing discussions between Gun Interactive and Miller, Friday The 13th will be delisted on December 31, 2023.

These events have not taken the developer down a peg, though. “After the success of Friday The 13th we had a lot of potential suitors contacting us about turning their IP into games,” revealed Hobbs.

“We spent quite a while sorting through and weighing our options before finally being introduced to Kim Henkel. Once we discovered that both sides had an immense interest in creating a game, we quickly knew Texas was going to be our next project,” said the creative director.

