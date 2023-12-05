The Weeknd announced for new ‘Fortnite Festival’ game mode

Fortnite has confirmed The Weeknd as the first headlining act for its new Festival game more.

According to a press release, Fortnite Festival will be the first entirely music-focused mode to be introduced to the immensely popular battle royale game. While Fortnite itself is developed by Epic Games, the Festival game mode is being developed by Harmonix – the studio behind the Rock Band video game franchise. It was reported in November 2021 that Epic Games had acquired Harmonix to develop Fortnite experiences.

“Fortnite Festival is a new music game where players can play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by their favourite artists,” the press release states.

Nobody does it better than @theweeknd, our featured artist for #FortniteFestival Season 1. Launching in Fortnite on December 9, 2023. — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) December 5, 2023

A trailer featuring The Weeknd skins and the Canadian singer’s ‘Take My Breath’ has also been released and can be seen below.

Fortnite Festival is due to launch exclusively in Fortnite on December 9.

The Weeknd’s confirmation for Fortnite Festival comes after Fortnite confirmed a massive collaboration with Lego, with a series of skins and a new survival crafting mode coming to the game. Set to launch December 7, the update will bring a new Lego-themed survival crafting mode⁠ to Fortnite alongside a number of updates skins.

Recently, Fortnite revealed that Eminem would join the game during last weekend’s Big Bang event, with a selection of skins available based on the rapper.

Epic Games also rolled back its controversial age restrictions with the December 3 update that prevented certain skins from being used within certain maps of the game until they’re able to find a “long-term solution” to the feature.