‘The Witcher 3’ and ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ are “on track” for PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2022

Publisher CD Projekt has said its upcoming releases of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are “on track” for their planned launch dates after delaying both games.

In its recent quarterly financial results report (as spotted by VGC), the Polish company said both titles “are on track to meet their target dates”. The upgraded releases of both games were originally meant to arrive this year, but on October 29 were announced as delayed until 2022.

Slideshows from the report, which can be read on CD Projekt’s investor’s page (as a PDF), note that “next-gen versions are on track to meet their target dates”, which it gives as Q1 2022 for Cyberpunk 2077 and Q2 2022 for The Witcher 3.

The presentation also notes that CD Projekt will engage in a “gradual shift to new projects while still supporting Cyberpunk 2077“, although no further details are given.

Although the initial release of Cyberpunk 2077 in December 2020 was criticised for its poor presentation and a host of bugs – despite having been in development for over eight years – developer CD Projekt RED has been patching refining it over the last year. It recently said it expects the game to “sell for years” and that it will ultimately “be perceived as a perfect game”.

It appears the company’s efforts are beginning to pay off, too, with the studio recently thanking players for a surge in positive reviews for the game. Cyberpunk 2077’s Steam rating now sits at a net “Very Positive” for recent reviews and bumped up to “Mostly Positive” for all reviews. The Witcher 3, meanwhile, remains at “Overwhelmingly Positive”, as the seven-year-old game remains a fan-favourite.

Owners of either game will receive the new-gen upgrades when they arrive next year.

In other news, a survey has asked players why they have avoided Call of Duty: Vanguard, with 34 per cent saying they were tired of the series or needed a break from it.