‘The Witcher 3’ had a huge player spike around season two of the show

As it did with The Witcher season one, the second season of the Netflix adaptation massively upped concurrent players of The Witcher 3.

The CD Projekt Red title saw quite a large increase last month during the release of the show’s second season (as noted by PC Gamer), according to SteamDB. Between December 9 and 23 last year (with the show releasing on December 17), the game went from just shy of 40,000 players to 78,592.

Last time The Witcher 3 saw such a spike was December 26 2019, where over 100,000 people were playing the game on Steam. The Witcher season one aired on December 20 that year, explaining this previous spike. The only other time there has been such a spike for the title was when it launched back in 2015, when just over 92,000 players were on the game.

Advertisement

Of course, after each of these spikes there has been a dramatic drop off in players, even though there are still quite a high number of concurrents, so don’t expect to regularly see almost 100,000 people playing the RPG. It’s just another example of cross-platform media feeding back into video games based on relevant properties more than anything.

Steam itself has also broken its own record of concurrent users, smashing last years 27million number to almost reach 28million. Around 8million of those were in-game, leading to the notion that most players live were actually just chatting during the festive period. All the games you expect to dominate this period were also there.

In other news, this year’s Sonic Frontiers was supposed to release in 2021 according to Sega, but the team wanted to make sure the game was as high quality as it could be.