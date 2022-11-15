‘The Witcher 3’ players are getting a free next-gen update in December

The long-awaited next-gen update for The Witcher 3 is coming in December, and will be released for free to anyone who owns the game.

The news comes via Twitter, where developer CD Projekt Red shared the announcement that “the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14.” The tweet also promises to provide further information in a stream next week, on CD Projekt Red’s official Twitch channel.

The update will be available to all players across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and will reportedly deliver “dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements over the original,” including faster loading times, ray-tracing support and “a variety of mods” that will be added to enhance the experience.

It isn’t just fans on current-gen hardware getting in on the fun either. While the majority of updates are intended to add some shine to the now seven-year-old title, players on PS4 and Xbox One will also see a number of additions and improvements once the update goes live.

While this current-gen release of the game is currently digital only, CD Projekt Red responded to queries on Twitter, replying that a physical version of the game will be coming “at a later date.”

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14th, free for everyone who already owns the game. For more details and gameplay reveal, tune in to REDstreams next week on https://t.co/IpFERTohi9. pic.twitter.com/fg3yfGeNih — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 14, 2022

For newcomers, purchases of the updated Witcher 3 will include all DLC packs as well as the game’s two expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

Fans will, at last, have a shiny-new Witcher 3 to return to – which is sure to help tide over the wait before the new Witcher trilogy begins with the upcoming Witcher 4. The game is quite some way away from being released, as CD Projekt Red only recent revealed the director who will be overseeing the new trilogy.

