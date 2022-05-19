‘The Witcher 3”s current-gen upgrades to release at the end of this year

The release window for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of The Witcher 3 has been confirmed for later this year.

CD Projekt Red confirmed the release window via the official Witcher Twitter account earlier today (May 19), saying both versions will release in “Q4 2022”, or the last three months of this year.

This follows a statement from the studio where it said the new version of the game wasn’t in “development hell” after it postponed the release date from the second quarter of this year until “further notice”.

Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we? We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022. See you on the Path, witchers! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zh — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 19, 2022

Advertisement

CD Projekt’s senior vice president of business development Michał Nowakowski said at the time: “I want to state this is not the fact. There’s been a lot of insinuations that we’re going to launch, like, June next year or something like that. That’s completely not the case.”

Up until the delay was announced Saber Interactive’s Russian branch was developing the ports, with it being possible that Saber was taken off the game due to Russian sanctions following the country’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

In November of last year, CD Projekt Red stated that the development of the next-gen updates of The Witcher 3 were “on track” to release in 2022. This followed news that the next-gen updates for both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 had been delayed into this year, with Cyberpunk 2077‘s update successfully launching in February.

CD Projekt Red also confirmed recently that an entirely new Witcher game is currently in development, which it said will be “kicking off a new saga for the franchise”. Little is known about the game, but it will start a multi-year partnership with Epic Games and not be exclusive to one storefront.

Advertisement

In other news, Genshin Impact’s 2.7 update finally has a release date, and it’s very soon.