‘The Witcher 3’’s director forms new studio Rebel Wolves

Director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Konrad Tomaszkiewicz has formed new studio Rebel Wolves to create a story-driven RPG built in Unreal Engine 5.

Tomaszkiewicz resigned from CD Projekt RED last year following allegations of bullying, which he denied. CD Projekt conducted a months-long investigation into the allegations, which ultimately found Tomaszkiewicz not guilty.

“Nonetheless, a lot of people are feeling fear, stress or discomfort when working with me,” he wrote at the time before apologising for “all the bad blood I have caused”.

Advertisement

However Tomaszkiewicz has now teamed up with Bartłomiej Gaweł (Witcher 3’s art director) as well as writer Jakub Szamałek (Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Thronebreaker), design director Daniel Sadowski (Witcher 1), animation director Tamara Zawada (Witcher 3), CFO Michał Boryka, and studio head Robert Murzynowski to create Rebel Wolves.

The company’s first game is described as a “AAA dark fantasy built inside the Unreal 5 engine” for PC and new-gen consoles and will be the first of a planned saga. Tomaszkiewicz said the studio is targeting a 2025 release date for this first game — and the company said in a press release that it will be hiring to fill roles “in the coming months.”

“Driven by the desire to build a passionate team dedicated to creating vibrant virtual worlds, filled to the brim with powerful emotions and unique experiences, Konrad envisioned a new studio with a united goal of doing things differently while also putting the team first at all times,” said a statement from Rebel Wolves.

“We’re developing a video game we’d like to play in a way that games should be made. We want to evolve the CRPG genre by creating unforgettable stories and stirring deep emotions, all while working as a tightly knit team united by a shared goal and ambition,” said Tomaszkiewicz.

“Collectively, we envision Rebel Wolves as a place where experienced game developers can reignite their passion, where they can focus on their craft and pour their love into an amazing, ambitious title. We want to stay small and agile—a place where people know and care for each other,” he added.

Advertisement

In other news, Dead By Daylight’s newest killer Sadako has been terrifying streamers while they explore the main menu.

Announced last year, Sadako Rising is inspired by 1998’s cult Japanese horror movie ‘Ringu’ and the 1991 novel of the same name, which also inspired 2002’s ‘The Ring’.