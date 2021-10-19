‘The Witcher III’ rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt looks set for an imminent appearance on current generation consoles, with ratings spotted for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S releases of the fan favourite open-world RPG.

An entry for The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition on the website of European video games rating body PEGI (as spotted by Gematsu on Twitter) now lists developer CD Projekt Red’s dark fantasy epic for the Sony and Microsoft consoles, both with a date of October 19. The formats and dates have been added to an existing entry covering the PC and Nintendo Switch releases.

However, the October 19 listing is likely the date that the game was submitted to PEGI rather than plans for an immediate stealth launch. At the time of writing, the game does not show on either the PlayStation Store or Microsoft store as a new-gen title, only the existing PS4 and Xbox One versions. CD Projekt Red has also not yet officially revealed a launch date for the game.

The game’s PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades were announced in September 2020 as part of CD Projekt Red’s “road map”. At the time, the ports were said to include all post-launch DLC and content, and players who already own the game on the last-gen consoles would be eligible for a free upgrade. Back in May 2021, it later emerged that fan mods might be incorporated into the game to improve quality.

It was also recently revealed that the Cyberpunk 2077 developer was recruiting for a new open-world game. In March 2020, CD Projekt RED president Adam Kiciński told Eurogamer PL that a new Witcher project would begin after the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

Until the developer actually announces something concrete on the future of The Witcher universe – be it a continuation or an official launch date for the upgraded editions – players can continue enjoying the existing release of Wild Hunt on new-gen consoles where it enjoys significant performance improvements.

Elsewhere, Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer has said the company isn’t done buying up game studios but that there’s “no quota” for when or how to acquire a developer.