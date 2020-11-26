There’s a new ‘Metro’ game in development with multiplayer mode

4A Games has officially confirmed that it is working on the next entry in its long-running Metro franchise.

The as-yet-untitled game is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will feature a brand-new game engine and renderer, both of which will take full advantage of the next-gen consoles’ full capabilities.

While the forthcoming title will continue the studio’s focus on single-player experience – the developer noted that they are “committed to delivering a great story driven single player experience” – 4A Games is also exploring the possibility of adding a multiplayer mode for the first time in franchise history.

Advertisement

“Our partnership with Saber [Interactive] will allow us to explore something that has always been an ambition for 4A Games, but something we have never been able to commit to until now: a multiplayer experience in the Metro universe,” the developer said.

“As a small studio we have never been able to do justice to these ambitions, and our ideas have never made it beyond the prototype phase,” it added. “But with Saber’s experience in online gaming, we are now actively exploring multiplayer concepts that will offer a new way to experience the world of Metro.”

However, 4A Games also noted that the game is still early in development, and multiplayer mode is not a given. “We are still figuring things out, but know that we are absolutely committed to more single-player, story driven experiences in the Metro universe that our fans have come to know and love,” it said.

In addition, the developer is also working on an enhanced version of 2019’s Metro Exodus for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Like other next-gen versions of older games, the title will support higher frame rates, ray tracing, reduced loading times and more. Players who own the game on PS4 and Xbox One will be upgraded for free when the enhanced version is released sometime in 2021.