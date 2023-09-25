Third ‘Star Wars Jedi’ game confirmed by Cal Kestis actor

Cameron Monaghan, who played Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel Survivor, has confirmed the existence of a third game in the series.

In a panel at this year’s Ocala Comic Con in Florida, Monaghan said that things are moving and shaking on the third Star Wars Jedi game. However, it doesn’t appear that production has started based on his statement.

“We’re in the process of doing that right now. So that’s a big undertaking and it’s been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool for you guys again,” he explained (via YouTube).

Stig Asmussen, the director behind both games, had previously affirmed that the idea would be that the series was rounded out to a trilogy.

“How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game?” he replied in an interview with IGN in March.

“We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be… And there’s ideas of what we could do beyond that as well.”

Asmussen also shared that it would be a “pretty safe assumption” that the third game would be built in Unreal Engine 5 rather than its predecessor. That being said, Respawn Entertainment pushed that engine to higher heights in Survivor.

“Jedi: Survivor has the benefit of offering up a stunning Star Wars world, sublime combat and a AAA action adventure that is polished, fun and packed full of stuff to do,” said NME in its five star review of the sequel, adding that it “[felt] genuinely next-gen”.

Yet, earlier this month, Electronic Arts broke the news that Asmussen has now left the studio for other opportunities. “Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” it said.

