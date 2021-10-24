This ‘Fallout 4’ mod lets players visit ‘Fallout: New Vegas’ in stunning detail

Project Mojave lets Fallout 4 players visit the iconic Mojave Desert from Fallout: New Vegas, including a gorgeously recreated New Vegas Strip.

READ MORE: Gaming Matters 2021 shone a light on why Singapore is so important to the games industry

Uploaded yesterday (October 23), Project Mojave recreates Fallout: New Vegas – from the colourful Strip to the wider Mojave Desert – in Fallout 4.

Created over the last four months, the mod page describes Project Mojave’s current release as an “early access look at our vision for the Mojave Wasteland in Fallout 4‘s engine”, adding that it has been “faithfully recreated and updated”.

Advertisement

So far, Project Mojave includes a “full remake of the New Vegas Strip”, as well as several new player homes and more.

The settlement building in Fallout 4 has also been brought to the Mojave, as players will have several locations available to build settlements. True to Fallout: New Vegas, there are already “three fully functional casino games” that can be played either within the New Vegas Strip or via machines built at workshops.

As it stands, Project Mojave already boasts “800+ brand new remade assets”, as well as over 20 weapons, 50+ wearable items, ten custom creatures and more.

Even more importantly, Project Mojave brings over all the music from Fallout: New Vegas, so players can listen to Radio New Vegas as they explore the wasteland of Nevada.

To download Project Mojave, players will need every piece of Fallout 4 DLC (downloadable content) as well as Fallout 4 Script Extender. Once that’s all sorted, players can download the mod over at Project Mojave’s Nexus Mods page.

Advertisement

In other news, a new Saints Row video has revealed that Insurance Fraud – and other popular minigames – will make a return in the upcoming 2022 game. As well as being able to ragdoll into vehicles for cash, players can also dispose of toxic waste and plan heists to raise money.