The first gameplay from ‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ is here

The first gameplay footage for Rainbow Six Extraction has been revealed during the Ubisoft Forward official livestream.

It’s our first look at the co-op shooter, which was originally announced with the title Rainbow Six Quarantine at E3 2019. While the concept is a simple “Rainbow Six Siege operators fighting aliens in a co-op setting”, in play it actually seems to have more in common with the frantic blasting of titles like Left 4 Dead or GTFO.

The Archean menace seems to have more going on than Left 4 Dead‘s zombies or the spooky GTFO monsters however, despite appearing to be similarly ignorant.

The squad will be able to use REACT tech to get an edge on the aliens, and in a lot of ways the REACT gear seems to just be reskinned versions of the equipment used by players in Rainbow Six Siege. However, they’ll work in slightly unique ways in addition to having a snazzy yellow and black colourway to indicate that they’re dealing with biohazard

Extraction has been spun out from a limited-time Rainbow Six Siege mode called Mission Outbreak, which ended up being something of a backdoor-pilot for Extraction.

However, the game was delayed along with every Ubisoft game which was delayed by Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

The CEO pushed back the release of every game on Ubisoft’s slate after the negative reaction in response to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Rainbow Six Extraction then caught another delay, but it looks like it’s finally on track, and will release on September 16, 2021.

