This ‘Skyrim’ mod gives gloomy Falkreath a gorgeous overhaul

The latest Cities Of The North mod for Skyrim Special Edition has turned the swampy hold of Falkreath into a fully-fledged city, making it feel like much more of a significant location.

Released last Thursday (October 7) and spotted by PCGamesN, Cities Of The North – Falkreath adds overhauled models for every structure in Falkreath and all-new designs and fresh interiors to match the outer changes. This includes eight new interiors and modifications to music within the Jarl’s longhouse to match those in the other major cities of Skyrim.

The result is that Falkreath looks much better to walk through, and the building interiors feel much cosier to match the dismal weather of the surrounding hold.

The mod was created by JPSteel2 and is the fourth city-changing Skyrim mod that the Nexus Mods user has made. Speaking on why they released the mod, JPSteel2 shared the following:

“Solitude, Whiterun, Riften, Windhelm and Markarth each have a strong visual identity, and you immediately know whether you are in the Reach or the Rift just by looking at the buildings. I wanted to do the same for the hold capitals that were only made of farmhouses and thus had no real identity independently of which overhaul you used.”

JPSteel2 has made four Cities Of The North mods, aiming at Falkreath, Winterhold, Morthal and Dawnstar. On the Falkreath overhaul, JPSteel2 said, “I hope this project brings you this little something that was missing in your cities”.

For complete instructions on installing Cities Of The North – Falkreath and double-checking which other mods it’s compatible with, check out the Skyrim mod on its Nexus Mods page. Users can find the complete list of JPSteel2’s mods on the mod maker’s profile.

