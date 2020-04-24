This year’s ‘WWE 2K21’ game has been cancelled

WWE has announced the cancellation of WWE 2K21, the 2020 edition of its annual wrestling simulator game franchise with 2K Sports.

The confirmation was made during the company’s quarterly investor call, as reported by IGN. WWE interim chief financial officer Frank Riddick revealed that “there’s not going to be a launch of a game this year,” when asked about a new WWE 2K title. Riddick did not provide further explanation behind the decision.

Take-Two, which owns 2K Sports, later shared on the WWE Games Twitter account that it would be revealing “exciting news” regarding the WWE 2K franchise on Monday (April 27). Check out the tweet below.

We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT. — #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) April 24, 2020

WWE 2K20 was released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in October last year. The game quickly became infamous for a number of bugs, glitches, and mechanical problems when it was released to the public.

It was also the first game in the 2K franchise to be developed by Visual Concepts, after longtime developer Yuke’s stepped away from the franchise to focus on its own wrestling game. Visual Concepts had been assisting Yuke’s with the WWE games since 2013’s WWE 2K14.

Last year, Take-Two president Karl Slatoff expressed his disappointment with the game’s quality but remained optimistic for the brand’s future. “While we are disappointed with the reviews and consumer feedback for WWE 2K20, the WWE brand continues to expand worldwide,” he said. “And we believe there remains a substantial long-term opportunity to grow our WWE 2K series by improving the quality of the game.”

In other 2K Games news, the company recently unveiled XCOM: Chimera Squad, a standalone spin-off of their turn-based strategy franchise XCOM. The game launched today (April 24) for PC and will be available at a “special limited-time introductory price of US$9.99” until May 1.