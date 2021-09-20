Those screaming ‘Minecraft’ goats were voiced by real goats

It turns out that those screaming goat mobs from Minecraft were actually voiced by real-life goats.

Mojang has released a brand new video in its YouTube series ‘The Secrets of Minecraft‘ which reveals facts about the popular building game. The latest video focuses on the Caves and Cliffs update, revealing that the game’s goats were voiced by the real animal (thanks, PCGamer).

The animated narrator explained that Minecraft’s goats were inspired by the viral video of the screaming goat who sounds like a human. While developing the sound of the goats though, Mojang decided to use both the screaming of a goat as well as of a human to replicate the sound.

Advertisement

The first part of the Caves and Cliffs update was released in June for Java Edition 1.17 and Bedrock Edition 1.17.0, which saw the addition of geodes, copper and more. Part two of the update will launch sometime during the end of 2021 and will include expanded caves, an increased height and depth limit, new biomes and more.

Right now, it’s unclear when exactly Caves and Cliffs part two will launch but its likely fans will get to learn more during the next Minecraft Live in October.

In other Minecraft news, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe recently expressed how playing Minecraft made him feel old saying, “It seems very cool, I just can’t do it.”

Today (September 20) The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, a new game coming soon to PC and mobile.