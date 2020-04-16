THQ Nordic has announced a special Collector’s Edition for its upcoming real-time tactics game Desperados III, which will include three “post-launch” DLCs.

Each DLC will feature a brand-new mission that takes place after the events of the base game. The additional content will be included with the title’s Season Pass, which will be bundled together with the Collector’s Edition.

The Collector’s Edition of Desperados III will also include a physical copy of the game, the official soundtrack on CD, figurines of the game’s five playable characters, postcards, an art book and a music box that plays a portion of the soundtrack.

Check out the announcement and trailer below.

Desperados III is the long-awaited sequel to 2006’s Desperados 2: Cooper’s Revenge. The new instalment in the series is being developed by German studio Mimimi Games rather than the original developer Spellbound Entertainment, which folded in 2012.

Initially set to launch in 2019, the game has been postponed to this summer, although a firm release date has not been announced. Desperados III will be on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The Collector’s Edition box is now available for pre-order through the game’s official website.

