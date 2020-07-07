THQ Nordic reveals release date for ‘Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning’

The remaster for Kingdoms Of Amalur was leaked earlier this year before being subsequently announced and now the game has received a release date.

Coming into the re-release, players can expect to find upgraded visuals with a native 4K resolution, gameplay that has also been refined to fit more inline with modern control schemes and the game will come bundled with all new content.

Accompanying the news of the release date is a brand-new cinematic trailer showcasing the world players will explore alongside the fast-paced combat the game is known for. You can watch the new trailer below:

Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning originally released in 2012 for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360. The development team was comprised of people from popular RPG franchises such as Elder Scrolls and the Fable series. The game garnered positive critical reception and boasted a score of 81 on Metacritic.

A sequel for Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning was originally in the works until developer 38 Studios filed for bankruptcy. After the license ended up in limbo, THQ Nordic eventually stepped in a picked up the rights to the titles. Since then the company has been working on reviving many past franchises including bringing back the cult-classic SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom and the upcoming Destroy All Humans remake.

In other remake related news, the recent PlayStation event unveiled that Demon Souls would be returning. The remake is set to release sometime in the future for the upcoming PS5 console and marks the beginning of the Souls series.