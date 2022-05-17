THQ Nordic reveals medieval action-strategy ‘The Valiant’

THQ Nordic and Kite Games has revealed The Valiant, an action-real time strategy (RTS) game that follows a retired crusader trying to save the world from his former brother-in-arms.

Set in the 1300’s, The Valiant is a squad-based RTS that takes place across Europe and the Middle East. Developer Kite Games has shared that the game will focus on “more tactical combat with smaller forces,” and will also include RPG elements.

This means that players can expect to customise their characters with new gear and unique skill trees, while decisions made away from the battlefield will have an impact on each campaign level.

As for The Valiant‘s plot, Kite Games has shared the following:

“After an ancient artefact falls into the wrong hands, the retired crusader Theoderich von Akenburg has to take up arms again and lead his valiant squad across Europe and the Middle East to get to the remaining relics first.”

Besides an announcement trailer, publisher THQ Nordic has shared a second trailer that takes a look at the game in action. This second trailer showcases The Valiant‘s squad-based combat, several of the game’s main characters, and how skill trees will allow players to choose their own playstyle.

Though both trailers focus on The Valiant‘s single-player campaign, the game will also include several multiplayer modes. This includes 1v1 and 2v2 competitive versus modes, as well as a three-player “Last Man Standing” mode.

While no release date has been shared just yet, The Valiant will launch on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

