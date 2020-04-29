Watch a new trailer for ‘Destroy All Humans!’ remake

Video game publisher THQ Nordic has released a new trailer for its upcoming Destroy All Humans! remake, which includes a release date and details on pre-orders.

The remake will be released on July 28 for PS4, Xbox One and, for the first time in the series’ history, PC. It’s also the first Destroy All Humans! game since 2008’s Xbox 360 exclusive, Destroy All Humans! Path Of The Furon.

The trailer showcases the game’s brand-new graphics in all of its glory, which developer Black Forest Games previously described as “faithfully rebuilt”. It also showcases the various weapons, ships and abilities available to players. Check it out below.

Advertisement

Players who pre-order the game – via selected channels through the game’s official website – will also receive a free Skin Pack, which THQ also shows off in the trailer.

Two special editions are also be available: DNA Collector’s Edition and the Crypto-137 Edition. Packaged in the DNA Collector’s edition are six lithographs, a keychain, a stress toy, access to all in-game Crypto skins, and a nine-inch statue.

The significantly more expensive Crypto-137 edition includes all the bells and whistles of the DNA Collector’s edition, with the addition of a Crypto backpack, and a 23-inch Crypto statue.

Destroy All Humans is a third-person open-world action comedy game about an alien named Crypto who wants to destroy all of humankind. It’s unabashedly immature, vulgar, and cartoony. Players will be able to zap humans, disintegrate them, rip their brains out and more. Players will also be able to wreak havoc on foot, and in a UFO.

Advertisement

In other remaster news, German video game developer Crytek has announced a remaster of its 2007 FPS, Crysis. Crysis Remastered will make its way to PC and current-gen consoles this Summer, including the Nintendo Switch. This marks the first time the game will be on a Nintendo platform.