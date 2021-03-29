THQ Nordic’s ‘We Are Football’ debut set to rival ‘Football Manager’

We Are Football, a new game from THQ Nordic, appears to be taking on Football Manager in the sporting sim genre.

The new game seems to be tackling the genre with a softer approach, with the official description of We Are Football describing it as offering “full control of every aspect of your club but remains as simple as a hoofed long ball”.

“In We Are Football you won’t spend entire evenings understanding how everything works. It’s possible to polish off an entire season in little more than it takes to finish a real game of professional football: just two hours.”

Winning Streak Games, a German studio, are also behind We Are Football – boasting a team of seasoned experts including Gerald Köhler. Köhler was the creator of On The Ball, a football manager sim that gained popularity in the ‘90s, and is now the co-founder of Winning Streak.

It is not yet known which teams will appear in the game, but the few screengrabs available show what appear to be randomly generated logos and players.

Players will be in control of many aspects of their team’s performance, including sponsors, fan relations, and “spectacular” pep talks at halftime. We Are Football also includes a stock market element and puts the team’s finances entirely in the hands of the player.

The game is due for release on June 10, 2021, currently only on PC.

During the making of Football Manager 21, director Miles Jacobson claimed the team was offered but quickly refused bribes from football agents looking to boost their clients’ ratings.

After a podcast promo mistakenly wrote that Jacobson had “received” bribes, the FM director pointed out that he’d actually refused them. “That would be ‘refused bribes’”, Jacobson replied in a quote tweet.