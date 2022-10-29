TikTok to give gaming a bigger platform on app

TikTok is set to give gaming a bigger platform on the app, via a dedicated tab.

Earlier this year it was reported that TikTok, the video-sharing social media site, was set to launch a “major push” into the world of mobile gaming. A pilot launch of nine mini-games soon followed.

Now though, the site is planning to launch a dedicated gaming channel within its app, according to the Financial Times and people familiar with the Chinese-owned company ByteDance.

Advertisement

The dedicated tab will feature on TikTok’s homepage and will allow users to access a channel of mobile games “where ads can be served and users can pay for additional content,” claims the report.

According to insiders, the new channel could be announced at TikTok Made Me Play It, which is their “first gaming event” and is set to take place November 2. The event will feature speakers from the likes of Electronic Arts and 2K Games.

“The future of gaming is here,” reads the event description. “Join us to discover why TikTok is the gaming industry’s number one gateway to growth.”

TikTok Announces First-Ever Global Gaming Event

.

TikTok has announced its first-ever global gaming event, with ‘TikTok Made Me Play It’ live-stream showcase to be held on November 2nd.

.

As explained by TikTok: “The future of gaming is here – and it’s happening on Tik pic.twitter.com/x09So7TN3w — Intuition Media Group (@BlissfulMediaGr) October 28, 2022

Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok which is also owned by ByteDance, has offered “hyper-casual games” since 2019 while TikTok has been hiring for a variety of gaming-related roles over the past few months.

Assaf Sagy was appointed TikTok’s head of global gaming in September. “TikTok and gaming were made for each other,” Sagy wrote in a LinkedIn post announcing his appointment. “TikTok has far shown its value in helping consumers discover what’s fun, valuable, and popular. I look forward to working closely with all gaming companies globally to help make TikTok a central foundation in your marketing strategies.”

Advertisement

While TikTok hasn’t confirmed reports, it has said “we’re always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new ideas that we think can bring value to our community.”

It comes as Netflix is also looking to expand its mobile gaming offering with the launch of a “cloud gaming service”.

In other news, Warner Bros. Games Montréal has reinstated Denuvo in Gotham Knights after accidentally removing the anti-piracy software.