Tile-based roguelike ‘Desktop Dungeons: Rewind’ gets April release date

Fantasy roguelike game Desktop Dungeons: Rewind is launching later this month, developer QCF Design has confirmed.

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind – a remake of 2013’s Desktop Dungeons – will launch on April 18, and will be available on PC.

As for what it’s about, players will be tasked with hopping between tiles and levelling up their character, battling smaller enemies for experience so that they can eventually tackle bigger fights.

Players can spend the gold they earn on upgrading their settlement, which will attract new adventurers to use during expeditions.

“Desktop Dungeons: Rewind bestows bites of tactical roguelike action, which will quickly fester into a deep, lingering, and strategic obsession,” reads the game’s Steam Page.

“Bargain with gods, equip your spoon and pick your battles, before retreating into the healing darkness. But beware… there are still many monsters to face!”

The remake features upgraded visuals and a new rewind system, meaning that players can undo any mistake that may have ended their run. It will also be released with all of the original game’s downloadable content (DLC), along with daily challenges and “hundreds of hours of content”.

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind will also feature the game’s original soundtrack, which was jointly scored by Danny Baronowsky and Grant Kirkhope.

Baronowski is best known for his work on Super Meat Boy, Crypt Of The NecroDancer and The Binding Of Isaac, while Kirkhope has scored the likes of Banjo-Kazooie, GoldenEye 007, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope.

Last week, Kirkhope responded to Seth Rogen‘s announcement that the composer’s ‘DK Rap’ will feature in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

“If you’d told me in ‘97, when I wrote the worst rap track in the history of rap tracks, that it would go on to be in a Mario Bros movie [I] would’ve burst with excitement,” said Kirkhope.