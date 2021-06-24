Tim Sweeney states Epic Games Store will “someday” add shopping carts

In a Tweet sent earlier today (June 24), Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney has confirmed that the Epic Games Store will eventually add a shopping cart feature for users.

Sweeney reiterated in the message (see below) that the Epic Games Store still doesn’t have a shopping cart feature, noting that “someday it will have a shopping cart”.

So, like, the Epic Games Store doesn’t have a shopping cart. It ought to have a shopping cart. Someday it will have a shopping cart. But in the meantime we don’t need to put out graphical pamphlets decrying the ills of shopping carts. It’s absurd. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) June 24, 2021

It was previously reported by The Gamer, Epic Games Store will reportedly be adding a shopping cart feature later this year.

A shopping cart feature enables users to add multiple games to their digital basket, allowing people to purchase multiple games without having to search and buy each game individually.

In a blog post released at the start of 2021, the Epic Games Store identified certain features it will be working on throughout the year. These features include wishlist improvements, achievements, player profiles and a “social overhaul” to the platform.

The company’s roadmap also aims to add user reviews, additional payment methods and the ability to gift games to other friends.

While the platform has made waves with the number of free games it has released since launch, the Epic Games Store has long received criticism from PC gamers for missing features that most stores – including primary competitor Steam – already include.

It's lacking more than a shopping cart. What's the point of having a road map on Trello? Wasn't the store going to open in in 2019, then 2020? What's happened with the achievements UI? At the pace Valve is working I had hopes that Epic was going to catch up to them. — Jens-T (@GamezoneGAF) June 24, 2021

