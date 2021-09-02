TimTheTatMan signs exclusive YouTube streaming deal

Streamer Timothy ‘TimTheTatMan’ Betar has announced he will be moving to stream exclusively on YouTube, following multiple other content creators joining the site in recent months.

The internet personality, who is best known for streaming games such as Warzone and Apex Legends, has announced that in the future he will be streaming exclusively on YouTube. This comes just days after DrLupo announced he would be making the same platform switch.

As with DrLupo, the official Twitter account for Twitch has posted a short compilation of the streamer’s moments on the platform, stating “you’ll always be a king to us”.

Betar made his announcement with the help of fellow YouTube streamer Courage, who has 3.43 million subscribers on the site. To celebrate his exclusivity deal, today (September 2) at 4 PM, Betar will be streaming with a host of prominent YouTube-based streamers including DrDisrespect, Courage and DrLupo on the TimTheTatMan channel.

Speaking to Business Insider, Betar suggested that the move would give him more free time to spend with his wife and son:

“When I started, I had no family obligations and I could [stream] a lot of hours. The reality is, now that I’ve got my wife and my son, it’s hard for me to stream as much as I did beforehand.”

In a follow-up video discussing the move, Betar shared that his existing YouTube channel will change to host recordings (VODs) of his past broadcasts, with his edited videos and clips moving to separate YouTube channels across the site. Speaking about the changes, he added:

“I’m so excited to give this a shot, and to be honest with you I’m really anticipating seeing how this goes”

