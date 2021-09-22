‘Titanfall 3’ is not currently in any sort of development

Respawn’s community coordinator has said in a live stream that Titanfall 3 is not currently being worked on.

Respawn’s first-person shooter with mechs, Titanfall, is a loved series that spawned the popular battle royale Apex Legends. Fans hopeful for an update on an upcoming entry in the series will be disappointed to learn that Titanfall 3 will not appear any time soon.

Titanfall and Titanfall 2 have been afflicted by hackers that have left the games unplayable, despite having a solid fanbase. Earlier this year, Titanfall 2 peaked at 27,000 players, according to Steamdb.

Advertisement

However, all hopes for a sequel have been crushed by Respawn community coordinator Jason Garza. In a live stream spotted by Dextero, Garza was asked if there were any comments on Titanfall. Garza said, “Don’t get your hopes up, man. I’ve said this before. We don’t have anything in [the] works. There’s nothing. There’s nothing there. We’ve got too many other games in the works right now.”

However, there is some hope that Titanfall may get some improved anti-cheat to try and cull the number of hackers hitting the servers. Garza said, “We are still working on the current situation, but as always, can’t really telegraph those moves publicly.”

The hopes of Titanfall 3 news were spurred by an NVIDIA leak which had a list of theoretical games that could be coming to the GeForce Now service. Among others, the list included Titanfall 3, but the list has since been debunked as an internal test.

Respawn has recently said that Titanfall 2’s security vulnerability isn’t a problem for players. A bug allowed players to execute local code from servers which caused players to warn others to uninstall the game for their safety. Respawn has investigated the claim and found that the issue is not as severe as it seemed.

Elsewhere, mythical Pokémon Zarude is coming to Pokémon Go to celebrate an upcoming movie.