TOKiMONSTA, Tycho and more remix ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ soundtrack

Ghost Of Tsushima is just around the corner, but before the game launches, Sucker Punch has enlisted a lineup of musicians to remix the songs from the upcoming title’s soundtrack.

Titled ‘Sound Of The Storm – Ghost Of Tsushima Soundtrack: Reimagined’, this four-track EP features contributions from TOKiMONSTA, Tycho, The Glitch Mob and Nine Inch Nails’ Alessandro Cortini. It will be released this Friday (July 10) via Milan Records.

The full soundtrack for Ghost Of Tsushima will drop on July 17, the same day as the main game’s launch on the PlayStation 4. The score was helmed by British composer Ilan Eshkeri and Japanese composer Shigeru Umebayashi.

“Having multiple voices sculpting the score can weave a more diverse and elaborate musical tapestry for the game’s story and action to sit upon,” Rev. Dr. Bradley D Meyer, audio director at Sucker Punch, previously said. “Ilan and Ume both brought something very special to the score that we used to craft the emotional backbone of the entire world: from the story to combat to exploring the island.”

The Ghost Of Tsushima soundtrack is currently available for pre-order on iTunes and Amazon Music, and available for pre-save on all major streaming services. Check out all available platforms here.

Last month, Sucker Punch released a new cinematic trailer for Ghost Of Tsushima. Although the teaser didn’t feature any in-game footage, the clip did showcase the upcoming game’s story and characters.

The tracklist for ‘Sound Of The Storm – Ghost Of Tsushima Soundtrack: Reimagined’ is:

1. ‘Saikuron’ by The Glitch Mob

2. ‘Bushido’ by Alessandro Cortini

3. ‘Ghost Of Kodoku’ by Tycho

4. ‘The Ghost Burns’ by TOKiMONSTA