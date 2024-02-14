‘Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered’ has a content warning over “racial and ethnic prejudices”

Crystal Dynamics has added a content warning to the Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered collection.

Out today (February 14), Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered brings together 1996’s Tomb Raider, 1997’s sequel and 1998’s Tomb Raider 3 alongside the Unfinished Business, Golden Mask and The Lost Artifact expansions.

All games also feature improved graphics, but these can be toggled if players want the original, pixelated experience.

“For the first time ever, play the complete experience with all expansions and secret levels on modern platforms in this definitive collection,” reads the official listing.

Alongside the usual mature content warning that Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered features “blood, intense violence and suggestive themes” Crystal Dynamics have also included a new content warning at the very start of the game.

As reported by IGN, the message reads: “The games in this collection contain offensive depictions of people and cultures rooted in racial and ethnic prejudices. These stereotypes are deeply harmful, inexcusable, and do not align with our values at Crystal Dynamics.”

“Rather than removing this content, we have chosen to present it here in its original form, unaltered, in the hopes that we may acknowledge its harmful impact and learn from it.”

Crystal Dynamics haven’t specified what elements of the game inspired the content warning, but fans are speculating that it’s because of the depiction of South Pacific islanders in Tomb Raider 3.

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch.

In December 2022, Amazon Games confirmed a new Tomb Raider reboot game was in the works. Developed by Crystal Dynamics, the game has been described as a “single-player, narrative-driven adventure” though not much else has been shared.

However, Lara Croft’s recent appearance in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has given fans a first glimpse at what her updated look could entail.

In other news, Sony has confirmed that “no existing major franchise titles” will be released in the next financial year for the PlayStation 5.