‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ developer on future factions: “nothing is off-limits”

Speaking to NME, Creative Assembly has revealed that it’s “not ruling anything in or out” in terms of future factions it’s looking to add to Total War: Warhammer 3.

In an interview with NME, Jim Watson – lead designer for Total War: Warhammer 3 – was asked about Creative Assembly’s plans for Nagash and Thanquol, and if more obscure races could make their way into the final game.

“We’re not ruling anything in or out at this stage,” answered Watson. “The stated intention – right from the first game – was that we want to do everything because we’re incredibly greedy. There is so much stuff that obviously we’ve had to measure out how we can deliver that in a sensible way.”

Advertisement

“Suffice to say that the roadmap beyond the result of this final part of the standalone trilogy is crammed. We can’t go into any details on that, but rest assured – there is so much stuff still to come.”

Similarly, Mark Sinclair – the lead campaign designer for Total War: Warhammer 3 – shared the following with NME:

“I think this game was quite unexpected in that we have Kislev and Cathay as playable races, which a lot of people weren’t necessarily expecting mainly because Games Workshop hadn’t released armies for them in the past. I think that really does go to show that yeah, nothing is off limits – I think fans are going to be really excited to see what we’ve got to come up.”

As well as speaking to Sinclair and Watson, NME also got to preview Total War: Warhammer 3. After spending time playing Cathay and the Daemon Prince, we felt that “Creative Assembly has improved its fantasy formula in leaps and bounds,” adding that “Warhammer 3 is shaping to stand even taller than its predecessors.

Advertisement

In other news, Sony has said that it expects Activision games to remain on PlayStation.