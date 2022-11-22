‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ fleshes out Immortal Empires in last patch of 2022

Creative Assembly has released update 2.3.0 for Total War: Warhammer 3, which closes out 2022 with a “large number” of returning campaign landmarks and changes to the game’s AI.

Update 2.3.0 is available to download today (November 22), and the patch notes detailing the latest changes have been published by Creative Assembly.

As one of the patch’s bigger changes, a “large number of landmarks” and 10-slot settlements from the Mortal Empires and Realms of Chaos campaigns have been added to Immortal Empires. Additionally, new landmarks have been added for each of the four Chaos god’s factions.

For multiplayer modes, Creative Assembly has added endgame scenario customisation – meaning players can choose which endgame crises appear in their session. An “Ultimate Crisis” mode has also been added for multiplayer campaigns, which allows the host to enable every endgame scenario to trigger at once during their campaign.

Elsewhere, AI behaviour has been tweaked to address complaints regarding computer-controlled units dodging artillery too well.

“Whereas before the AI was proactively trying to evade spells and artillery regardless of difficulty setting, this behaviour will now change based on the selected difficulty setting,” explains Creative Assembly.

As a result, AI on easy difficulty will not try to dodge any incoming spells or artillery – while units on the highest difficulty will try to dodge all projectiles, including smaller fire such as arrows.

While these are the biggest changes, update 2.3.0 also brings plenty of balance changes to the game’s various factions – you can see the more in-depth tweaks here.

Looking ahead, Creative Assembly has shared that this will be Total War: Warhammer 3‘s final update of 2022. However, another ‘State of the Game’ post – which will touch on the game’s roadmap going forward – will be published in December.

While no specific downloadable content (DLC) has been announced just yet, the studio teases “other assorted chaotic happenings” will be discussed in next month’s post. The wording of this suggests Creative Assembly will talk more on Warhammer 3‘s rumoured Chaos Dwarf faction, which it has teased in several previous articles.

Earlier in the month, Sega shared that it had been left “worried” about Total War: Warhammer 3‘s initial sales figures, but the game’s post-launch updates delivered a “major recovery.”