‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ Immortal Empires player count skyrockets

Following the release of Total War: Warhammer 3‘s Immortal Empires expansion, the game has seen a renewed popularity, with the player count being multiplied more than 15 times over.

Total War: Warhammer 3‘s Immortal Empires is a new release that brings Creative Assembly’s dream of combining all three Warhammer games in one vast campaign map to life. The new game mode has been so popular with fans of the series that it’s resulted in a massive increase in player numbers, so much so that it’s just outside of the top ten Steam games currently, at number 12.

When the game originally launched, it had almost 167,000 users playing, which was more than double its predecessor Total War: Warhammer 2, which had around 72,000. After a short period following the launch, Total War: Warhammer 3 dropped to around 8,000 players.

With the release of Immortal Empires though, that number has spiked at a huge 120,000 players. Whether the new release can maintain these large figures remains to be seen, but with comments that this is “everything a strategy fan could hope for”, it would be far from a surprise if these numbers are sustained for far longer than they were upon the game’s original release.

Immortal Empires is still in the beta stage in Total War: Warhammer 3, but with a massive 86 legendary lords to get acquainted with alongside vast new lands to explore, it’s no wonder Creative Assembly has been very vocal about what lies in store for the game’s future, with developer Marc Sinclair saying that “nothing’s off limits” for Warhammer 3. He also added that the team plans to be “supporting this game for years to come.”

You can learn more about the game here.

