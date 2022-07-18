‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ Immortal Empires starting positions leaves room for Nagash

Every faction in Total War: Warhammer 3 has had their starting positions confirmed for Immortal Empires, yet a suspiciously empty settlement suggests that developer Creative Assembly may have plans to add Nagash down the line.

On Friday (July 15), Creative Assembly announced starting positions for Warriors of Chaos – the last faction missing from the Immortal Empires map.

Beyond being able to see where each legendary lord will begin their Immortal Empires campaign, the starting positions also reveal that certain regions and settlements have been left auspiciously empty.

One of these empty settlements is Nagashizzar, a fortress belonging to Nagash, a powerful undead necromancer in Warhammer‘s lore. The existence of Nagash was teased through several quests in Warhammer 2, and in Immortal Empires multiple legendary lords – including Mannfred Von Carstein and Volkmar The Grim – will be updated with new mechanics for hunting down the Books of Nagash.

Besides Nagashizzar, there’s another noticeably quiet area within the Immortal Empires map. Toward Cathay, the mountains south of the Chaos Wastes have entire provinces left empty – suggesting this is where future downloadable content (DLC) will add Chaos Dwarfs.

While neither of these additions have been officially confirmed by Creative Assembly yet, the studio has been ambitious about its plans for new factions. In January 2022, NME asked Creative Assembly if there were plans for Nagash, Thanquol and other unannounced races to be added, to which the studio said “nothing is off-limits”.

“The stated intention – right from the first game – was that we want to do everything because we’re incredibly greedy. There is so much stuff that obviously we’ve had to measure out how we can deliver that in a sensible way,” shared Total War: Warhammer 3 lead designer Jim Watson, who went on to say that there will be “so much stuff still to come” after Warhammer 3‘s launch.

“Nothing is off limits – I think fans are going to be really excited to see what we’ve got to come up,” added lead campaign designer Mark Sinclair.

Although none of Warhammer 3‘s planned DLC has been announced just yet, last week Creative Assembly accidentally leaked four factions from an unannounced Warriors Of Chaos DLC.