‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ patch brings “major overhaul” to Realm of Chaos

Update 1.1.0 for Total War: Warhammer 3 has launched, and patch notes shared by Creative Assembly detail a “major overhaul” to the Realm of Chaos mechanic, as well as a plethora of fixes for bugs and performance issues in the game.

Released today (April 5), the latest update for Total War: Warhammer 3 aims to address the biggest issues raised by the game’s community since it launched in February.

As explained in the update 1.1.0 patch notes, this includes a “major overhaul” to some of the strategy game’s Realm of Chaos campaign mechanics – something that the community says

Negative traits received by spending time in the Realm of Chaos have been weakened by around 50 per cent, and have been removed entirely for any Legendary Lords who are visiting their own patron’s realm. Furthermore, any traits acquired will be removed upon completing the relevant realm’s survival battle, which means players won’t have to sit around for several turns waiting for it to disappear after retrieving a soul.

Additionally, players will now be able to build “Protection” buildings which will prevent rifts from opening in awkward regions to protect. However, players now have more incentive to tackle these rifts, as survival battles will provide significant buffs to growth, income, control and corruption upon completion.

Elsewhere, there are major buffs to The Daemon Prince’s base statistics and many of the gifts that he can equip, meaning he will be much stronger within battles.

Further into the patch notes, Creative Assembly addresses an issue with unit responsiveness in Warhammer 3, and recognises it’s “a notably pain point for players”.

“As a starting point, we’ve included several bug fixes with today’s build which should begin to improve the responsiveness of melee and ranged units,” said Creative Assembly, and added that there will be “a handful of issues” with responsiveness that it is looking to fix.

Update 1.1.0 also fixes a few of Warhammer 3‘s worst bugs, including an issue that was causing spiralling supply line fees, an Alt+Tab crash, and other problems that were causing crashes.

Finally, the update makes a balance pass at various factions – for a full list of the more numbers-heavy changes, check out the full patch notes.

