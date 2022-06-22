‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ reveals “massive” map for Immortal Empires

Total War: Warhammer 3 has revealed an in-depth look at the “biggest map any Total War game has featured to date”, set to be introduced in the upcoming Immortal Empires update.

Confirmed last week to be releasing in August, developers Creative Assembly has now shared a comprehensive look at the campaign map.

Writing in a dedicated blog post, they said the new game mode “represents the world-spanning vision that we’ve been driving towards since first beginning our work on the trilogy nearly a decade ago. Nowhere is that better represented than the campaign map: the massive battlefield where your armies will be fighting, raiding, sacking, and conquering in search of immortal glory.”

The post goes on to say that the “Immortal Empires map is massive: the biggest map any Total War game has featured to date, and nearly twice as large as the Mortal Empires map first introduced in 2017 to Total War: Warhammer 2.” Trying to offer a bit of perspective, the Immortal Empires campaign map will feature over 550 settlements and 278 starting factions.

The blog also introduces Sea Lanes, a way of traversing the giant map more easily.

“With the scale of the Immortal Empires map in mind, Sea Lanes have been introduced to add flexibility to your globe-trotting adventures. Interacting with them will provide the option to travel from the East of the map to the West and vice versa, allowing for more exotic confrontations to be had, new allegiances to be formed, and unique roleplaying opportunities when once-distant factions meet for the first time.”

“Any Lord or Hero will be able to move into the Sea Lane markers, allowing them to set sail and reach their destination after being at sea for a few turns,” it continued.

The post goes on to state that ​​”though included within the map, not all landmasses and oceans will be traversable at the launch of Immortal Empires, such as Khuresh and Ind.”

