‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ reveals “stacked” update 3.0 patch notes

Creative Assembly has shared patch notes for update 3.0 of Total War: Warhammer 3, which brings Chaos Dwarfs and a number of improvements to the strategy game.

READ MORE: The best strategy games of 2023

Update 3.0 arrived today (April 13), and its biggest addition is the arrival of the Chaos Dwarf faction, which has been added with the Forge Of The Chaos Dwarfs downloadable content (DLC).

The faction was revealed last month, and bring a mix of heavily-armoured infantry and powerful artillery for players to use.

Advertisement

However, it’s not the only change to arrive with update 3.0. A new hero, Kislevite vampire Ulrika Magdova, has also been added for Kislev and Empire players to recruit. Additionally, 25 Endless Survival battles have been added, which can be played with one to four players.

In terms of new features, Creative Assembly has added a randomisation option to the faction select screen — meaning players can have the game choose which race and lord they are going to start a new game with if they can’t decide themselves.

Elsewhere, Update 3.0 is “stacked” with balance and tweaks to the game. Complaints surrounding AI behaviour in siege battles has been addressed, meaning players should find their soldiers respond better to commands during battles to capture a settlement.

Additionally, AI factions should handle themselves better on the wider campaign map; while smaller leaders should be “more accepting” of being vassalised by players.

Beyond these bigger changes, update 3.0 has also brought a long list of tweaks to nearly every faction in the game, including their unit balance and spell stats. You can check Creative Assembly’s full patch notes for more in-depth details on each faction’s changes.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, the studio has shared that the game’s next major update is “rapidly approaching” and will include “more fix-based wholesomeness”.

NME recently got to preview Warhammer 3‘s Chaos Dwarf DLC, and found it offered the strategy game’s “most intricate villains yet”.