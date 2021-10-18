‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ reveals the icy campaign mechanics of Kislev

Creative Assembly has released details on how Kislev – a faction in Total War: Warhammer 3 – will play on the campaign map.

Through a blog posted earlier today (October 18), fans of the upcoming strategy game Total War: Warhammer 3 have been able to learn how the stalwart nation of Kislev will stand against opposing Chaos factions on the strategy map.

Playing Kislev, players must build a resource called devotion, which can be earned by constructing certain buildings, defeating Chaos-aligned armies, and sacrificing captives post-battle. High devotion can be spent on buildings and technology trees while having low devotion can incur further attacks from Chaos. Devotion can also be spent on various rituals, which offer a mix of buffs either on the campaign map or within battles.

Much of Kislev’s gameplay also revolves around trying to gain the upper hand over fellow Kislevite factions. While open war is frowned upon, gold or devotion can be spent to lure followers away from rival powers within Kislev and grow the strength of your faction. Many of Kislev’s technology trees are locked behind ownership of three major cities within the area, meaning that winning these areas over is key to developing the faction.

Each Kislev faction will also have access to Atamans, special lords who “affect the income, growth, control, and corruption” of controlled areas. Atamans can be recruited as lords, leading armies from the front at the cost of their campaign buffs.

Finally, Kislev will have a more nuanced approach to hero recruitment. Recruiting an agent will take “many more turns” than other factions in Total War: Warhammer 3, as players need to train their heroes before gaining access to them. While this means heroes aren’t as readily accessible, Kislev players will have much more control over what buffs and specialities their Ice Witches and Frost Maidens get.

