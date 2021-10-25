‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ shares Khorne’s gory campaign mechanics

In a blog posted earlier today (October 25), Creative Assembly has detailed the violent set of campaign mechanics that Khorne factions will have access to in Total War: Warhammer 3.

Khorne’s primary focus on the campaign map – outside of simply conquering it – revolves around collecting skulls to use as offerings to the skull throne. Skulls can be gathered from any battle – whether it’s fought by a player or two AI factions – and reward players with a “massive set of buffs” that range from improved post-battle loot to army movement range bonuses after burning down settlements.

The blog highlights that when playing a campaign as Khorne worshippers, destroying or looting settlements are preferable to occupying them “90 per cent of the time”.

Advertisement

When deciding the fate of a settlement, Khorne players will have several choices in Total War: Warhammer 3. From slaughtering everyone inside for more skulls to spawning a friendly army that will go off and fight new enemies, Khorne’s post-siege actions all seem to prepare the victorious army for the next fight down the road.

The armies of Khorne are – like their master – determined to seek battle wherever they find it, and these armies will receive hefty debuffs if they spend too long without a fight.

Just like Tzeentch, Khorne will also be able to raise cults across the land and increase corruption. By cultivating followers in the towns and cities of other factions, Khorne players can use their influence to access powerful actions, the strongest of which allows the player to teleport an army to an enemy settlement, regardless of location.

Unsurprisingly, Khornate factions aren’t big on diplomacy. In Total War: Warhammer 3, any human faction will automatically declare war on Khorne’s factions as soon as they meet them. On the other hand, temporary alliances can be made with other demonic factions.

Advertisement

In other news, the PC requirements for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy have been announced.